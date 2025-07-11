Win tickets to the 2025 Orange Blossom Classic!

LISTEN all this weekend and during the week @9am, 2pm and 4pm to win YOUR TICKETS to experience the Orange Blossom Classic. Where Community, Culture, & HBCU Pride Collide & there’s a Football Game Between the Howard Bison & FAMU Rattlers on Saturday Aug 30th at the Hard Rock Stadium. Be caller 10 @ 888-550-9105. Always More at Hot105fm.com. What station plays the MOST VARIETY of MUSIC and has the MOST FREE TICKETS to the Orange Blossom Classic?

Sponsored by The Orange Blossom Classic! Purchase tickets, here.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 7/12/25-8/15/25. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to the 2025 Orange Blossom Classic. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)