HOT 105 and Hooters are hooking you up with $100 gift cards all week long so you can cool down with ice cold drinks and get your grub on! LISTEN TO WIN!

More Info: https://www.hooters.com/

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 8/28-9/1. Odds vary. Prize: (1) $100 HOOTERS Gift-card. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group