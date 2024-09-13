Win a copy of Rickey Smiley’s new book, “Sideshow: Living With Loss and Moving Forward With Faith”

Rickey Smiley Book 2024

LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app, to win your copy of Rickey Smileys new book, “Sideshow” - Living With Loss and Moving Forward With Faith. A journey into living with grief after losing a loved one. Be caller 10 at 888-550-9105 to win! ALWAYS More on our Hot 105 app or at hot105fm.com.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 9/14/24-9/20/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) Rickey Smiley book, “Sideshow” - Living With Loss and Moving Forward With Faith. Retail value of: $30. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!