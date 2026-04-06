Win access to The Show After Party: Tone Stith!

Step into The Show After Party, hosted by Shelby Rushin & Big Lip with a special performance by Tone Stith on April 16th in the Honda of South Miami Penthouse Performance Studios!

Listen all weekend & week @2pm & 6pm or register below for your chance to win!

Visit Honda of South Miami today! Honda of South Miami, Be Smart, Drive South.

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 or register on the free HOT 105 app between 4/6/26-4/15/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to The Show After Party, hosted by Shelby Rushin & Big Lip with a special performance by Tone Stith on April 16th in the Honda of South Miami Penthouse Performance Studios. Retail value of: $0. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com).

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