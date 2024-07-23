Win access to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show LIVE broadcast with special guest Eric Benét!

Rickey Smiley 2024

LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app, to WIN ALL THIS WEEK @ 6AM, 12N and 2PM : tickets to hang out with the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and special guest Eric Bene’t Live, Friday August 9th, in our Penthouse Performance Studio as we celebrate Rickey Smileys Birthday!

Rickey Smiley 2024

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 or register on the HOT105 app between 7/24/24-8/8/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the Live Broadcast of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show on August 9th, 2024 in the CMG Miami Penthouse Studios. Retail value of: $0. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!