Win access to HOT LIVE with the legendary Teddy Riley in our Penthouse Performance Studio!

Listen all week long to win your way in to experience Hot Live with the legendary Teddy Riley, Feb 16th @4pm in our Penthouse Performance Studio.

Hosted by The Show with Big Lip and Shelby Rushin! Be caller #10 @ 888-550-9105 to win your way in!

Enter the keyword below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to HOT105 or register on the HOT105 free app between 1/31/26- 2/15/26. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to HOT LIVE with Teddy Riley on Feb. 16th, 2026 in our Penthouse Performance Studio. Retail value of: $0. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)