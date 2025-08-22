Win 3-Day passes to Orange Blossom Weekend! 3-Days, 3-Events, 1-Big Party!

LISTEN this weekend and all week (except Thursday) in the 6am, 10am, 4pm, 8pm and 6pm hours to win a 4-pack of tickets for Turn Up for Orange Blossom Weekend, 3-Days 3- Events 1-Big Party! Including:

The “5th Annual Denim Party” hosted By Hollywood’s own Lance Gross and DJ Demp on Friday August 29th.

The official OBC Afterparty FAMU Vs Howard Football game at La Tropical Wynwood on Saturday Aug 30th

The “RNB Cooler Fest Day Party” hosted by Shelby Rushin at Nomi Village on Monday Sept 1st.

Sponsored by OBC, Nomi Village, Spase Jenkins and Hot105!

Enter The Keyword Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 or register on the free HOT 105 app between 8/23/25-8/29/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) 4-pack of tickets for Orange Blossom 3-Day Weekend events, 3-Days 3- Events 1-Big Party, August 29th-31st, 2025. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

