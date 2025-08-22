Win 3-Day passes to Orange Blossom Weekend! 3-Days, 3-Events, 1-Big Party!

LISTEN this weekend and all week (except Thursday) in the 6am, 10am, 4pm, 8pm and 6pm hours to win a 4-pack of tickets for Turn Up for Orange Blossom Weekend, 3-Days 3- Events 1-Big Party! Including:
- The “5th Annual Denim Party” hosted By Hollywood’s own Lance Gross and DJ Demp on Friday August 29th.
- The official OBC Afterparty FAMU Vs Howard Football game at La Tropical Wynwood on Saturday Aug 30th
- The “RNB Cooler Fest Day Party” hosted by Shelby Rushin at Nomi Village on Monday Sept 1st.
Sponsored by OBC, Nomi Village, Spase Jenkins and Hot105!
Enter The Keyword Below:
NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 or register on the free HOT 105 app between 8/23/25-8/29/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) 4-pack of tickets for Orange Blossom 3-Day Weekend events, 3-Days 3- Events 1-Big Party, August 29th-31st, 2025. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)
