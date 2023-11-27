WHQT Fall Cruise 2023 Promotion Sweepstakes OFFICIAL RULES

NOTE: These Official Rules have been updated to adjust the Sweepstakes Period. All changes are noted below.

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. PRIZE DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCOMMODATIONS, PARKING OR TRANSPORTATION OUTSIDE OF THAT DESCRIBED BELOW.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the WHQT Fall Cruise 2023 Promotion Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to (i) legal residents of the State of Florida; (ii) residing in Broward or Miami-Dade counties; and (iii) who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, Disney Destinations, LLC, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

Only one (1) prize winner may be selected from the same household every thirty (30) days in connection with any sweepstakes or contest sponsored or administered by WHQT. If you or a member of your household has won a prize from WHQT within the last thirty (30) days, you will be ineligible to receive a prize in this Sweepstakes.

3. How to Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on November 11, December 9, 2023, and end at 11:59 p.m. ET on December 1, December 31, 2023, (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

Enter by visiting the “WHQT Fall Cruise 2023 Promotion Sweepstakes” Online Sweepstakes official registration page at Hot105fm.com (the “Website”) or on the Hot 105 mobile app (the “App”) and completing all of the required information and following all posted instructions.

(i) Website : To enter via Sponsor’s Website, visit the “Sweepstakes” page at Hot105fm.com, selecting the “WHQT Fall Cruise 2023 Promotion Sweepstakes” Online Sweepstakes link, and completing all the required information and following all posted instructions.

(ii) App : To enter via Sponsor’s App, you must complete the following steps (standard data rates may apply):

1. Download and install the “Hot 105″ mobile app on a compatible mobile device from either Google® Play or the iTunes® App Store. The App is free to download.

2. Once you have installed the App, click the “WHQT Fall Cruise 2023 Promotion Sweepstakes” Online Sweepstakes tab on the App’s main menu to register for the Sweepstakes. Follow the instructions on the registration page and complete all the required information to submit an official entry form. All the information you provide must be complete and accurate. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Failure to complete any of the steps in this section may result in the disqualification of your attempted entry as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor is not responsible for any issue that may prevent a participant from being able to download or access the App or complete his/her entry.

Limit : one (1) entry per person and per email address during the Sweepstakes Period regardless of whether entering via the Website or App. An entry received through either the Sponsor’s website or the App, consistent with these Official Rules, will result in one (1) entry for the Sweepstakes.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s terms of use and privacy policies which are hereby incorporated by reference:

· WHQT (Miami, Florida)

· www.Hot105fm.com/visitor_agreement/;

· www.Hot105fm.com/privacy_policy/

4. Winner Selection and Odds. On or about December 4, 2023 January 2, 2024, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period and announce the winner on-air between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize Description.

One (1) Grand Prize Package (“Grand Prize”) will be awarded . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive one (1) vacation package for winner and up to three (3) guests at the Walt Disney World® Resort (the “Vacation Package”) consisting of the following:

· Parking for one (1) vehicle at Port Everglades, FL or voucher(s) for local round-trip ground transportation service to and from Port Everglades (at the discretion of Disney Cruise Line);

· One (1) four (4) night Cruise on the Disney Dream or Disney Magic for up to four (4) persons, consisting of:

o One (1) stateroom aboard the Disney Dream or Disney Magic (location/category at the discretion of Disney Cruise Line) with a maximum occupancy of four (4) people.

o All meals onboard the Disney Dream or Disney Magic (excluding specialty dining);

o Pre-paid onboard gratuities for the stateroom host/hostess, dining room server, assistant server and head server.

o Taxes, Fees, and Port Expenses (only as defined on the Disney Cruise Line website)

The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the Grand Prize is $6,449. The actual value of the Vacation Package may vary depending on point of departure and fluctuations of rates and airfares. If the actual value of the Vacation Package is less than stated ARV, the difference will not be awarded.

All costs and expenses not expressly stated in the Vacation Package description above are excluded and solely the responsibility of Prize Winner or his/her/their guests, including but not limited to:

· Shore excursions

· Travel insurance

· Laundry service

· Spa treatments

· Alcoholic and specialty non-alcoholic beverages (including specialty coffee)

· Individually charged snacks and treats (including but not limited to movie popcorn, packaged candy, ice cream, gelato, pastries, and bar snacks)

· Local and long-distance telephone calls

· Ship to shore communications including internet

· Merchandise and souvenirs

· Tips and gratuities not specifically set forth above

Vacation Package components may not be sold, traded, transferred, or refunded. Vacation Package is not redeemable for cash. Vacation Package is non-commissionable.

Travel for the Vacation Package must be booked at least forty-five (45) days prior to the intended travel dates and must occur between February 1, 2024 and February 1, 2025. Disney Cruise Line reserves the right to change the allowable travel dates, cruise ship or any other component of the Vacation Package, for any reason and in its sole discretion. No substitution of Vacation Package or any elements thereof is allowed, except at Disney Cruise Line’s sole discretion. Ports of call, offerings and experiences onboard are subject to change, availability and cancellation without notice.

Block Out Dates : 03/27/2024; 06/27/2024; 07/11/2024; 07/25/2024; 12/26/2024

Block Out Dates at the discretion of Disney Cruise Line and subject to change.

The Prize Winner and up to three (3) guests must travel together on the same itinerary. Once selected by the Prize Winner, guests cannot be changed without the express consent of Disney Cruise Line, which may be withheld for any reason. If the Prize Winner chooses to bring fewer than the allotted number of guests, the Vacation Package will be awarded in increments suitable for the actual number of participants with no substitute Vacation Package or compensation provided to the Prize Winner.

Vacation Package fulfillment is subject to restrictions and availability. The Vacation Package must be booked through a travel agent as designated by Disney Cruise Line at least forty-five (45) days prior to the intended departure date. No refund or compensation will be made in the event of the cancellation or delay of any flight or cruise. Disney and Disney Cruise Line are not liable, including for any costs or expenses, if any component of the Vacation Package is delayed, postponed or cancelled for any reason and Prize Winner will not be reimbursed, and no substitution will be provided except as in Disney Cruise Line’s sole discretion.

The Prize Winner and his/her/their guests are responsible for providing proper citizenship documentation to travel which may include passports, valid alien registration card and/or necessary visas. Those without proper citizenship documentation will be denied boarding. The Prize Winner and each guest is responsible for ensuring that they have proper citizenship documentation.

The Prize Winner and his/her/their guests will be required to execute a liability/publicity/COVID-19 release and waiver form prior to booking of any travel. The Prize Winner and each guest will also be required to sign the Disney Cruise Line cruise contract before embarkation (the “Cruise Contract”). The Cruise Contract is available at www.disneycruise.com/cruisecontract. Failure to return the executed release form or to accept and sign the Cruise Contract within the specified time periods will result in forfeiture of the Vacation Package. Prize Winner acknowledges that he/she is solely responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of their travel party, related to any use or misuse of the Vacation Package or any related activity or travel.

The Prize Winner and his/her/their guests are required to comply with Disney Cruise Line’s health and safety measures and operational guidelines, including but not limited to, vaccination, face covering, COVID-19 testing and physical distancing requirements. Persons not meeting embarkation requirements will be denied boarding. Visit www.disneycruise.com/updates for the latest information.

Health and safety measures and operational guidelines, ports of call and offerings may change at any time without notice. Certain onboard venues, experiences and other offerings may be modified or unavailable, will have limited capacity and will be subject to limited availability, advance reservations or even closure.

Minors under the age of eighteen (18) not traveling with a parent or legal guardian must be accompanied by an adult over the age of twenty-one (21) in the same stateroom. The parent or guardian of any minor not traveling with a parent or guardian must appoint an adult to have custody and control over their minor and to contract on their behalf in connection with the Disney Cruise Line vacation. An appointment form will be included in the document package and must be signed by parent or legal guardian prior to embarkation at the Disney Cruise Line terminal.

Sponsor shall have the right, but not the obligation, to make any deductions and withholdings that Sponsor deems necessary or desirable under applicable federal, state and local tax laws, rules, regulations, codes or ordinances.

Sponsor shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of Vacation Package due to reasons beyond Sponsor’s control, and are not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof. The guests, if any, may be required to execute and return releases of liability and, where legal, publicity releases (collectively, “Guest Documents”), which must be returned with the verification documents requested of Prize Winner, or guest portion of the Vacation Package will be forfeited.

Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are the sole responsibility of the Grand Prize Winner, who will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of any prize valued at $600 or more.

As applicable, any damaged, lost or stolen Disney Dine Cards will not be replaced. Disney Dine Cards are not redeemable, refundable or exchangeable for cash (except as required by law) and are subject to all terms and conditions of use as established by issuer.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of the prize package (“Trip/Event”), or any portion thereof. Sponsor will not be liable if the Trip/Event, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future trip/event. Trip/Event tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. Prize winner is prohibited from selling or re-selling any ticket prize. Any such sale is deemed a breach of this contract and may subject winner to legal action and disqualification from participating in future promotions. The terms and conditions of the Trip/Event tickets may govern if the Trip/Event is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen Trip/Event tickets, vouchers, or certificates. Exact details, including seat locations, shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor and/or Disney Destinations, LLC.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Potential winners will be notified on or about December 4, 2023 January 2, 2024 at the telephone number and/or email address provided on the potential winner’s entry form.

In order to claim a prize, potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within forty-eight (48) hours of notice or attempted notice

To claim his/her prize, Sponsor will provide instructions, which may include personally visiting Sponsor’s offices at 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020 five (5) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. ET, weekdays) and presenting a valid government-issued Florida state photo ID

Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within twenty-four (24) hours of notification and a written commitment to be awarded the prizing.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner based upon random selection. Sponsor will select up to one (1) alternate potential winners, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation. By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

8. Publicity Release. BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, DISNEY DESTINATIONS, LLC, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR NAME, BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION, AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU. BY ENTERING, YOU GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

9. Indemnification. If Sponsor’s use of your entry causes Sponsor to be subject to a claim by any third party, you agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Released Parties, and all persons acting by, through, under or in concert with them, against any and all damages, costs, judgments and expenses (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which the Released Parties (or any one of them) may incur as a result of the use of your entry.

10. Release. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

11. Limitations of Liability. By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING ANY STATION APP AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims and no additional prizes will be awarded.

12. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

13. Sponsor. The WHQT Fall Cruise 2023 Promotion Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after December 1, 2023 January 15, 2024) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit Hot105fm.com, or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), WHQT Fall Cruise 2023 Promotion Sweepstakes, 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Nicole.montanaro@cmg.com.

