Taste the Islands – Win a $100 gift card to Golden Krust from Demesmin & Dover & HOT 105!

Golden Krust 2025

We’re turning up the flavor this Caribbean Heritage Month with your chance to win a $100 gift card to indulge in the bold, authentic taste of Golden Krust! Listen all week @ for your chance to win and treat yourself to some irresistible island eats. And while you’re at it, treat yourself to Golden Krust’s new Jamaican Pepper Shrimp Patty — available for a limited time this June at all Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurants.

Sponsored by Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant, Home of the new Jamaican Pepper Shrimp Patty and by Demesmin & Dover Law Firm - Call 24/7 at 866-954-MORE or online at YourAccidentAttorneys.com.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 6/2/25-6/30/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) $100 gift card. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group

