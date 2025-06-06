Show Love to Pops – Win $100 gift card to Top Golf this Father’s Day!

Top Golf HOT 105

LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app @ 1PM and 6PM to win a $100 gift card to Top Golf and celebrate Dad just in time for Father’s Day. With locations in Miami Gardens, Doral, and Pompano Beach, there’s a Topgolf nearby ready to make his day special. Sponsored by Top Golf. HOT 105 plays the MOST VARIETY of MUSIC and has the MOST FREE TICKETS!

  • 1/2 Price Game Play Mon-Thursday in all three Miami Venues (6/9- Until) Venues include Miami Gardens, Miami Doral and Pompano Beach.
  • Father’s Day Gift Card Offer. Get a $20 Game Play Bonus with every $50 Gift card purchase (6/5-6/15) Bonus card effective 6/16-9/30.
  • Show Dad some “Glove”! All gloves are on sale for $10 (Excluding Travis Matthew) 6/9-6/22
  • “Sunday Funday” Enjoy $30 Gameplay all day Sunday! (Excluding Father’s Day)

Click here, to plan your visit to Top Golf today!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter listen to HOT 105 between 6.7.25 through 6.13.25. Prize: (1) $100 Top Golf gift card. Approx. retail value: $100 Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com).

