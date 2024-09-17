September is National Prostate Health Month

Aetna National Prostate Health Month 2024

HOT105 has teamed up with Aetna to raise awareness and educate our community about National Prostate Health Month.

September is National Prostate Health Month. It’s important for men to understand the risks related to prostate cancer and to get the recommended preventive screenings to detect potential health needs early. By supporting members from prevention to treatment, Aetna is making health care more affordable, connected and better for all. To learn more about prostate cancer tips and prevention, visit us at https://www.cvsspecialty.com/resource-center/prostate-cancer.html.

CVS Health® is committed to finding new ways to support your health journey. We are making health care more affordable, connected and better for all. Visit us at www.CVS.com.

