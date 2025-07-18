HOT 105’s Sizzling Summer Getaway: Win a Cruise to the Caribbean with Maxwell!

This is your chance to turn up the heat with the ULTIMATE “Sizzling Summer” Giveaway from HOT 105! We’re giving one lucky winner (and a guest!) a dream escape aboard the Norwegian Joy—sailing right out of Miami, February 7–12, with tropical stops in The Bahamas and the Dominican Republic.

Enjoy unforgettable performances from Maxwell, the Isley Brothers, Kem, PJ Morton, Lucky Daye, and more amazing artists—all while cruising the Caribbean in style!

🎁 Grand Prize Includes:

A Deluxe Cabin for two aboard the Norwegian Joy

Access to all cruise entertainment & shows

All basic meals and beverages included (Alcoholic drinks and specialty dining not included)

Don’t miss the boat—literally! Enter now for your chance to win this once-in-a-lifetime musical getaway.

Register Below:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/19/25-8/15/25. Open to legal FL res. of Broward or Miami-Dade counties; 21+. To enter, visit hot105fm.com or the HOT 105 FM Miami app (free), and complete entry form. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: hot105fm.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.