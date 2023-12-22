MAKING THE HOLIDAYS FINANCIAL HANGOVER RIIIIIGHT! RICKEY SMILEY PAYS YOUR BILLS, STARTING Monday, January 8th! LISTEN TO WIN $1,000 at 8 AM, 10 AM, 12 N, 2 PM, and 5 PM. THEN ENTER THAT HOURS KEYWORD ON OUR HOT 105 APP or BELOW. PAY YOUR BILLS and START 2024 RIGHT!

DOWNLOAD OUR HOT 105 APP here. It’s FREE!

ENTER THE KEYWORD BELOW:









NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/8/24–2/2/24 (excl. 1/15/24). Open to legal US res. in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 15 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. This is a nat’l sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary.

For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules: https://www.hot105fm.com/fp/95000-cash-keyword-january-2024-sweepstakes-official-rules/

Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309