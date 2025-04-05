Register to win your mom $2,000 for Mother’s Day!

Mother's Day

HOT 105 wants to shower Mom with love! Register below to win $2K for your Mom for Mother’s Day.

Register to win below:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/7/25–5/7/25. Open to legal residents of FL in Miami-Dade and Broward counties; 18+. To enter complete entry form at HOT105fm.com or on the HOT105 App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person on web/app. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com) Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.


