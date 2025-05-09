Register to win your Dad $2,000 for Father’s Day!

HOT 105 is showing Dad some love this Father’s Day! Register below to win $2K for your Dad just in time for Father‘s Day.
Register to win below:
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. NATIONAL SWEEPSTAKES. 5/12/25–6/11/25. Open to legal FL res. in Miami-Dade or Broward counties; 18+. To enter, complete entry form here or on the HOT 105 App (free). Std. data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person/day. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: here. Sponsor: Audience LLC, 32 West 200 S., Ste. 227, Salt Lake City, UT 84101.
Cox Media Group