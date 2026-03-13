Register to win tickets to see The Temptations LIVE!

Win tickets to see The Temptations, live on March 29 at the Broward Center. Hear the songs that defined a generation, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” and more Motown classics. Stunning harmonies, smooth vocals, and timeless hits — Motown at its absolute best. A night of music, memories, and soul you don’t want to miss.

Get your Tickets now — or REGISTER BELOW for your chance to win!

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Palm Beaches, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, register on the free HOT 105 app between 3/14/26-3/20/26. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see The Temptations, live on March 29th at the Broward Center. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com).

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