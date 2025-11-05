Register to win tickets to see Mary J Blige: For My Fans in Movie Theaters!

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul returns in a powerful celebration of music, love, and legacy. The For My Fans Tour marked Mary J. Blige’s first major tour in years, a heartfelt tribute to the day-one supporters who’ve stood by her through every triumph and heartbreak.

Filmed during her historic first-ever headlining show at Madison Square Garden, this concert film brings Mary’s unmatched energy and emotion to the big screen for the first time—in stunning 4K.

Tickets will be for the Nov. 8th show date!

Tickets on sale now at maryjbligefilm.com.

PARTICIPATING THEATERS: A list of participating theaters can be found at http://maryjbligefilm.com.

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, register on the free to HOT 105 app between 11/5/25-11/7/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Mary J Blige: For My Fans on November, 8th 2025 at participating theaters. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)