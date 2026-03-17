Register to win tickets to see “Detroit ’67”

Miami audiences are invited to experience “Detroit ’67,” a gripping stage play by Dominique Morisseau, directed by Andre Gainey, that explores a family’s struggle during the 1967 Detroit uprising.

Performances run March 6–22 at the Marshall L. Davis Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center in Miami! Click here, to get your tickets now!

Or REGISTER BELOW for your chance to win!

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Palm Beaches, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, register on the free HOT 105 app between 3/17/26-3/20/26. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see “Detroit ’67,” on March 22nd at the Marshall L Davis African Heritage Cultural Arts Center. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com).

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