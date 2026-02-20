Register to win tickets to experience Night at the Sir John’s!

Before jazz reached the world’s stages, it evolved in spaces like Sir John’s Knight Beat in Overtown—where music, culture, and community converged. As the nation reflects on 250 years of history, Night at the Sir John’s pays tribute to artists and venues that shaped American jazz during segregation. Join Idyllic Funk Band, 7PM February 27, at the Marshall L. Davis Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center.

Register to win now to win tickets to see Night at Sir John’s at the Mustafa Concert Hall, African Heritage Cultural Arts Center on Feb. 27th. Brought to you by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs.

