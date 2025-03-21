Register to win tickets to experience The Lion King live!

The Lion King 2025

Register on the free HOT 105 App or below to win your tickets to stage musical The Lion King @ The Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Playing now thru March 30th. Purchase tickets, here!

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, register on the free HOT 105 app between 3/22/25-3/26/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to The Lion King at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

