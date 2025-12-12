Register to win tickets to experience Black Nativity on December 18th at 7:30pm!

Celebrate the season with Black Nativity, an uplifting retelling of the Nativity story through the lens of African-American culture. Based on the inspirational song play by legendary poet and playwright Langston Hughes, this powerful production follows Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem, brought to life with vibrant African costumes, heartfelt performances, and a rousing gospel soundtrack.

Filled with soul, rhythm, and reverence, Black Nativity captures the true spirit of Christmas in a joyful, moving theatrical experience that celebrates community, hope, and the universal power of faith through music.

Buy tickets, here!

Register Below to Win:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, register on the free HOT105 between 12.13.2025 through 12.17.2025. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Black Nativity at the Broward Center. Retail value: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

