Register to win a $100 gift card from Wendy’s to Experience the NEW Breakfast Burrito!

Fantastic Voyage 2024

Right now at Wendy’s, get your morning going with the New Breakfast Burrito. And no, this isn’t your run of the mill, fun-sized Breakfast Burrito. It’s a full breakfast in one hand. With six strips of bacon, seasoned potatoes, two fresh cracked eggs… should I keep going?? I’ve got time. Two slices of cheese, cheese sauce, all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla. You get all that? Introducing Wendy’s New Breakfast Burrito. Only at participating U.S. Wendy’s.

Enter now for your chance to win a $100 Wendy’s gift card to experience the New Breakfast Burrito for yourself!

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 3/18/24-3/24/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) $100 Wendy’s gift card. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)


©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!