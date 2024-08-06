Register Now for the Toyota of Hollywood Backpack Giveaway!

Toyota Backpack Drive

Don’t miss out on Friday, August 9th from 4 PM to 6 PM for the Toyota of Hollywood Backpack Giveaway! We’re giving away 500 free backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis. Join HOT105′s Big Lip and 99 Jamz D.J. Nasty for an exciting afternoon filled with music, games, and fun.

  • What: Toyota of Hollywood Backpack Giveaway
  • When: Friday, August 9th, 4 PM - 6 PM
  • Where: Toyota of Hollywood, 1841 N State Road 7, Hollywood, FL 33021

Register below to attend the Toyota of Hollywood Backpack Giveaway! We’re giving away 500 free backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis. Don’t miss out—register now to secure your spot!

Sponsored by Toyota of Hollywood!

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter register on the free HOT105 or 99Jamz app between 8/6/24-8/9/24. Toyota of Hollywood Backpack Giveaway on Friday, August 9th, 2024 at Toyota of Hollywood. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

