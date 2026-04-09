Pre-Register for Water Safety Family Fun Day!

Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water. Cox Media Group Miami proudly welcomes you to Water Safety Awareness Day, presented by Children’s Services Council and Florida Department of Health!
Our Water Safety Awareness Day Event is May 9th 2026, from 9 AM to 12 noon at T.Y. Park in Hollywood! This is a free family-friendly event that will educate parents, caregivers and children about safer practices around water and drowning prevention tools. Participants will receive hands-on education through interactive demonstrations in and out of the water with a fun friendly environment full of food trucks, activations, photo ops with characters, live music, giveaways and more!
Water Safety Awareness Day will be hosted by our Cox Media Group Miami family, HITS 97.3, EASY 93.1, HOT 105 and 99JAMZ!
Free Park admission for the FIRST 100 cars (first come, first serve) and then it’s $3.00/per vehicle (for 8 or fewer persons).
CLICK HERE TO PRE-REGISTER!
Cox Media Group Miami Presents: Water Safety Awareness Day
- Saturday, May 9th, 2026
- 9a.m. – 12p.m.
- The Lagoon at Castaway Island Water Park (located within T.Y. Park.)
- 3300 N Park Rd, Hollywood, FL 33021
Special Thank You to Our Sponsors!
- Children’s Services Council of Broward County - Our Focus Is Our Children.
- Florida Department of Health in Broward County - Water Safety Is Everyone’s Responsibility.
- Florida Power & Light Company - FPL strives to enhance the quality of life for children and families in South Florida – powering stronger communities.
- Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital
- Goya - If it’s Goya… it has to be good! Join our community on social media, @goyafoods.
- Boost Mobile
- Broward College - I CAN.
- Embrace Girls Foundation
- Ken Roland International
- Rescue Beats
- Team Kareem
- Broward Schools Headstart Program - Broward County Public Schools is committed to educating all students to reach their Highest Potential.
- Gold Fish Swimming School - Developing skills while developing bonds.
7 Tips to Prevent Drowning from Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital:
- Learn how to swim and teach your child how to swim.
- Take a CPR class for kids and adults www.redcross.com (on-line classes available)
- Install layers of protection, including four-sided pool fence (>4ft tall) with a self-closing, self-latching gate that is not climbable.
- Install a door alarm from the house to the pool.
- Ensure any pool and spa you use has drain covers that comply with federal safety standards and teach children to stay away from drains.
- NEVER leave child unattended in or near water and ALWAYS designate a “Water Watcher”.
- Keep scrolling and phone time to a minimum with children in and near the water.