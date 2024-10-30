HOT105 has teamed up with Aetna to raise awareness and educate our community about American Diabetes Month.

November is American Diabetes Month. Recognizing the risks linked to diabetes and effectively managing the condition is essential for improving health outcomes. Aetna is committed to supporting individuals through care management and treatment to make health care more affordable and accessible for all. To learn more about diabetes and find resources for management and prevention, visit us at https://www.cvshealth.com/services/health-care-and-wellness/condition-management/diabetes.html.

CVS Health® is committed to finding new ways to support your health journey. We are making health care more affordable, connected and better for all. Visit us at www.CVS.com.

Aetna November

