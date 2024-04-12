Listen to win tickets to “The Vibe” Day Party with Big Lip and Shelby Rushin!

LISTEN TO WIN ALL THIS WEEK: Tickets to “The Vibe,” South Florida’s Ultimate Day Party with The Show featuring Big Lip and Shelby Rushin, Sunday May 5th @ Amsterdam! Sponsored by Toyota of Hollywood.

The Vibe Day Party 2024

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 4/13/24-5/02/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to “The Vibe,” South Florida’s Ultimate Day Party with The Show featuring Big Lip and Shelby Rushin on Sunday, May 5th, 2024 at Amsterdam. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

