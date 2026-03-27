Listen to win tickets to see Ella Mai at the Hard Rock Live!

Listen all this week to win your tickets to see Ella Mai live on Tuesday, August 11 at the Hard Rock Live inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Sponsored by Hard Rock Live. What station plays the MOST VARIETY of MUSIC and has the MOST FREE TICKETS to experience Ella Mai?

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Palm Beaches, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter listen to HOT 105 between 3.30.26 through 4.3.26. Prize: (2) tickets to see Ella Mai on Tuesday August 11 @ The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Approx. retail value: total. $100 Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com).