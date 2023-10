We’ve got your tickets all this week to the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival! Sunday, November 12th at Miramar Regional Park to celebrate food, family culture and fun! Always MORE on our app and HOT 105 FM DOT COM. Presented in association with Publix!

For more info: https://jerkfestival.com/

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT105 between 10.14.23 through 11.10.23. Prize: (2) tickets to Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival: total. $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)