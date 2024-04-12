Listen to win tickets to the City of Miami Pitmasters Competition & Festival!

2024 City of Miami Pitmasters

LISTEN TO WIN ALL THIS WEEK @ 12N: tickets to City of Miami BBQ Pitmasters Competition and Festival, Saturday April 20th to experience this rich culinary event with live music, great food and family fun.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 4/13/24-4/19/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to City of Miami BBQ Pitmasters Competition and Festival on Saturday, April 20th, 2024 at Ferre Park. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

