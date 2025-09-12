Katt Williams Winning Weekend! Listen all weekend long to win tickets!

HOT 105 has the most free tickets to see Katt Williams at Watsco Center on September 19th. It’s a WINNING WEEKEND! Listen all weekend for your chance to see Katt Williams LIVE!

Sponsored by North American Entertainment Group.

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 on 9/13/25 - 9/14/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Katt Williams Heaven on Earth Tour on Friday September 19th, 2025 at the Watsco Center. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group