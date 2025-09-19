It’s Winning Weekend! Win tickets to Miami Comedy Festival 2026!

South Florida, are you ready to laugh? The Miami Comedy Festival returns to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Saturday, January 17th at 8 p.m. — starring Sommore, Earthquake, Bill Bellamy, Lavell Crawford, and Special K!

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 24th at 10 a.m., but you can win ’em before you buy ’em right here! Listen all weekend for your chance to score tickets before anyone else!

Exclusive presale begins Monday, September 22nd at 10 a.m. with code MCF26 at Ticketmaster.com.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 9/20/25-9/21/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Miami Comedy Festival 2026 on January 17th, 2026 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Retail value of: $158. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

