House of Horror Returns: Unlimited Haunts, Rides & Screams! Listen to win tickets!

HOH 2025

House of Horror returns with five all-new haunts including three fresh haunted houses with the only 3D haunt in Florida. Plus, two immersive outdoor Scare Zones which will have you contemplating walking alone. The thrills continue at our haunted carnival with the most exciting carnival rides in town including the only Scare Coaster in South Florida.

Best of all, everything is included with your admission. You get unlimited haunted house visits, unlimited rides, and unlimited scares, now thru November 2nd! Sponsored by Loud and Live.

Listen for your chance to win tickets to OPENING NIGHT, SEPTEMBER 25TH!

Buy Tickets: houseofhorrorcarnival.com/tickets/

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to HOT105 between 9/6/25-9/19/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to House of Horror in Miami OPENING NIGHT, SEPTEMBER 25th, 2025 . Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)
