HOT105 Wants to send you to Universal Orlando Resort!

HHS 2024

You could win tickets to experience Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights. You never feel more alive than when you’re scared to death at Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights, select nights August 30th to November 3rd. Face terrifying haunted houses, sinister scare zones, outrageous live entertainment and some of Universal Studios Florida’s most exhilarating attractions. This is where horror lives.

To enter, listen to HOT105 or register below!


You could win a prize package for 2 people, including:

• 1-Night Halloween Horror Nights 2024 General Admission Event Ticket*

•1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle, valid for event.


*Prize is only valid for Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights 2024 event dates. Travel must occur during specified event dates and be completed by November 3, 2024 or prize is forfeited. See Official Rules for more details.

HHS 2024

Register Below:

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/22/24–7/5/24. Open to legal FL res. in Broward and Miami-Dade counties; 18+. To enter: (i) listen to HOT 105 FM weekdays for cue to call, call 888-550-9105, be the designated caller, and play the game; or (ii) submit entry form via the HOT 105 FM App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. No limits on entry. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: hot105fm.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.

WHQT Universal Orlando Resort Summer Sweepstakes OFFICIAL RULES



©2021 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!