HOT105 Wants to send you to Universal Orlando Resort!

Universal Studios 2024

We have your chance to win tickets! From new daytime fun in a new land and the Universal Mega Movie Parade to the new nighttime energy of CineSational : A Symphonic Spectacular and new show, this year you can summer like you mean it at Universal Orlando.

You could win a prize package for 2 people, including:

• (2) Park 1-Day Park to Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks

•1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

You could win a Grand Prize for 3 people, including:

• (3) Park 3-Day Park to Park admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, plus Universal Volcano Bay water theme park

• 2-Night Hotel accommodations at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort

• Overnight Hotel Self Parking access for one vehicle on both nights

