HOT 105 Wants to treat your taste buds to Florida-inspired flavors at Disney Springs®!

Indulge in the best of the Sunshine State during Disney Springs® Flavors of Florida, happening now through August 10. Discover over 90 bites, sips and sweets, each inspired by Florida’s bold and refreshing flavors.

From South Florida Conch Fritter Cakes, to the zesty Citrus Berry Salad and the refreshing Honey Bee cocktail, there’s something delicious waiting for everyone.

Throughout Disney Springs®, enjoy chef-curated pairings, limited-time offerings and family-friendly activities that bring Florida’s vibrant food scene to life.

When you enter for a chance to win a Walt Disney World® getaway from HOT 105, you could enjoy a magical escape for four—including a 1-night hotel stay, 2-day Theme Park tickets and a $200 Disney Gift Card or a family 4-pack of 1-Day Walt Disney World theme park tickets with Park Hopper.

Enjoy delicious fun at Disney Springs® Flavors of Florida and enter for your chance to win a memorable Walt Disney World getaway today!

Disney Springs®—Learn more about Flavors of Florida, here.

Register Below:

As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney

©2021 Cox Media Group