HOT 105 Wants to Send You and Your Family on a Disney Cruise!

A Disney cruise is where magic meets the sea. And with HOT105, you could win one departing from Fort Lauderdale––the newest year-round Florida home port for Disney Cruise Line!

On board, your family can enjoy everything from Broadway-style shows and imaginative dining to Disney Characters and exclusive spaces for adults and kids alike.

And on shore, sun-drenched beaches and charming locales await. You could even be among the first to experience Disney’s new island escape in The Bahamas––Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. Or enjoy a stop at Disney’s private island paradise, Castaway Cay. Some sailings will even visit both destinations. Enter for your chance today!

Learn more about Disney Cruise Line, Click HERE!

Disney Cruise

LEGAL NOTICE

As to Disney properties: ©Disney Ships’ Registry: The Bahamas

Official Rules HERE!

©2021 Cox Media Group