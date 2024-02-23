Register to win a cabin on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage!

Fantastic Voyage 2024

Register to win here (insert link)! WIN a cabin for 2 on Tom Joyner’s Fantastic Voyage! Cruising, April 27th - May 4th with Chaka Khan, Earth Wind and Fire, Tank, Kirk Franklin, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Bobby Brown!

To purchase this experience with an exclusive Hot 105 listener rate: take advantage and call (214) 495-1963 and use the CODE WORD: FLORIDA.

This unlocks a special rate just for being a Hot 105 listener!

Another Hot105 exclusive!

Buy tickets, here!

Register Below:

WHQT FANTASTIC VOYAGE® 2024 SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/24/24–3/22/24. Open to legal FL res.; 18+. To enter, complete entry form at hot105fm.com/contests or on the Hot 105 App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. No limit on entries. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules at: hot105fm.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.


©2021 Cox Media Group

