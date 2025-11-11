HOT 105 FALL 2025 DESTINY CRUISE SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, The HOT Fall 2025 Destiny Cruise Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal Florida residents who (i) are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their jurisdictions of residence at the time of entry; and (ii) are residing in Broward or Miami-Dade counties. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami (“Sponsor”), Cox Media Corporation, The Walt Disney Company, Disney Destinations, LLC, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

Limit: An individual may win only once every seven (7) days in connection with any sweepstakes sponsored or administered by any of the CMG Miami radio stations: WEDR, WFEZ, WFLC and WHQT (each, a “Station”). Additionally, an individual may not win more than three (3) times in one month. Only one (1) prize winner may be selected from the same household in the same sweepstakes, regardless of through which CMG Miami radio station the sweepstakes is entered. “Household member” means any individuals who share the same residence at least three (3) months during the year.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on November 15, 2025, and end at 11:59 p.m. ET on November 30, 2025 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

Enter by visiting “HOT 105 Fall 2025 Destiny Cruise Sweepstakes” official registration page at www.hot105fm.com/contests (the “Website”) or on the HOT 105 mobile app (the “App”) and completing all the required information and following all posted instructions.

Website : To enter via Sponsor’s Website, visit the “Contests” page at hot105fm.com/contests, selecting the “HOT 105 Fall 2025 Fall Destiny Cruise” link, and completing all the required information and following all posted instructions. App : To enter via Sponsor’s App, you must complete the following steps (standard data rates may apply): Download and install the HOT 105 mobile app on a compatible mobile device from either Google® Play or the iTunes® App Store. The App is free to download. Once you have installed the App, click the “HOT 105 Fall 2025 Destiny Cruise” tab on the App’s main menu to register for the Sweepstakes. Follow the instructions on the registration page and complete all the required information to submit an official entry form. All the information you provide must be complete and accurate. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

An entry received through either the Sponsor’s website or the App, consistent with these Official Rules, will result in one (1) entry for the Sweepstakes.

Limit : one (1) entry per person and per email address during the Sweepstakes Period regardless of whether entering via the Website or App.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (hot105fm.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (hot105fm.com/privacy-policy), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

4. Winner Selection and Odds. On or about December 1, 2025, Sponsor will select one (1) potential winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Limit : One (1) prize per person and per household across all CMG Miami stations (99 JAMZ (WEDR), Easy 93.1 (WFEZ), The New HITS 97.3 (WFLC) and HOT 105 (WHQT)) participating in any Destiny Cruise promotions.

5. Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) winner will receive one (1) Disney® Cruise Line vacation package for winner and up to three (3) guests (“Vacation Package”), which shall consist of the following:

One (1) four (4) or five (5) night cruise for winner and up to three (3) guests, to be taken aboard the Disney Destiny, departing from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The number of nights—four (4) or five (5)—will depend on the Disney Destiny sailing date selected by the winner.

Parking for one (1) vehicle(s) at the Disney Cruise Line Port Everglades parking garage.

One (1) standard room with a maximum occupancy of four (4) persons at a Fort Lauderdale hotel (hotel selection at the discretion of Disney) for one (1) night prior to the ship’s departure.

One (1) stateroom aboard the cruise with a maximum occupancy of four (4) people.

All meals on the cruise, excluding specialty meals and fine dining.

Taxes, Fees, and Port Expenses, as defined on the Disney Cruise Line website.

Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $9,283.76.

NO TRAVEL TO OR FROM POINT OF CRUISE DEPARTURE WILL BE AWARDED AS PART OF ANY PRIZE.

The actual value of the Vacation Package may vary depending on point of departure and fluctuations of rates. If the actual value of the Vacation Package is less than the stated ARV, the difference will not be awarded.

All costs and expenses not expressly stated in the Vacation Package description above are excluded and solely the responsibility of Prize Winner or his/her/their guests, including but not limited to:

Shore excursions

Travel insurance

Laundry service

Spa treatments

Alcoholic beverages and specialty non-alcoholic beverages including specialty coffee

Individually charged snacks and treats (included but not limited to movie popcorn, packaged candy, ice cream, gelato, pastries, and bar snacks)

Local and long-distance telephone calls

Ship to shore communications including internet

Merchandise and souvenirs

Tips and gratuities not specifically set forth above

The Vacation Package must be booked at least forty-five (45) days prior to the intended travel dates and must occur between November 20, 2025, and November 20, 2026.

If travel is not completed by November 20, 2026, the prize will be forfeited without compensation of any kind. No changes will be made to travel details once any element(s) of travel arrangements have been booked except in Sponsor or Disney Cruise Lines’ sole discretion. Certain restrictions and block-out dates may apply. Block-out dates are at the sole discretion of Disney Cruise Line and subject to change. Vacation dates and accommodations are subject to availability. Disney reserves the right to change the allowable travel dates, cruise ship, or any other component of the Vacation Package, for any reason and in its sole discretion. No substitution of Vacation Package or any elements thereof is allowed, except at Disney’s sole discretion. Ports of call, offerings, and experiences onboard are subject to change, availability, and cancellation without notice.

Block Out Dates: PEAK (Block Out Dates at the discretion of Disney Cruise Line and subject to change.)

Vacation Package components may not be sold, traded, transferred, or refunded. Vacation Package is not redeemable for cash. Vacation Package is non-commissionable. Vacation is for the winner and up to three (3) guests of the winner’s choosing. All guests must be eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time the cruise embarks, unless winner is the guest’s parent or legal guardian. Once selected by the winner, guests cannot be changed without the express consent of Disney, which may be withheld for any reason. If the winner chooses to bring less than the allotted number of guests, the Vacation Package will be awarded in increments suitable for the actual number of participants with no substitute Vacation Package or compensation provided to the winner.

Winner and guests are responsible for providing proper citizenship documentation to travel, which may include passports, valid registration cards, and/or necessary visas. Those without proper citizenship documentation will be denied boarding.

Winner and guests will be required to execute liability/publicity releases and a waiver prior to booking the Vacation Package. Winner and guests will also be required to sign the Disney Cruise Line cruise contract before embarkation. Failure to return the executed forms within the specified time periods will result in forfeiture of the Vacation Package.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of any portion of the Vacation Package. Sponsor will not be liable if the Vacation Package, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future trip/event.

The winner is required to have and present at least one major credit card in good standing in order to check-in to accommodations. Photo identification and credit card or cash deposit may be required at check-in for incidental charges (e.g., room service, use of telephone/IT services, laundry and all other optional extra services not provided in the prize).

In the event the winner and/or guest(s) engage in behavior that, as determined by Disney in its sole discretion, is obnoxious or threatening, illegal, is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, or is contrary to Disney’s health and safety protocols, rules or policies in effect at the time of the Vacation Package, Disney reserves the right to terminate the Vacation Package or other applicable experience early, in whole or in part, and send the winner and/or guest(s) home with no further compensation. The winner acknowledges and agrees to be solely responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of any member of the group.

Health and safety measures and operational guidelines, ports of call and offerings may change at any time without notice. Certain onboard venues, experiences and other offerings may be modified or unavailable, will have limited capacity and will be subject to limited availability, advance reservations or even closure.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of any portion of the Prize, or any portion thereof. Sponsor will not be liable if the Prize, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future trip/event. Tickets and reservations are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. The terms and conditions of the tickets or reservations may govern if the pertinent portion of the Prize is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets, vouchers, wristbands, or certificates. Exact details shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor.

Limit : One (1) prize per person and per household across all CMG Miami stations (99 JAMZ (WEDR), Easy 93.1 (WFEZ), The New HITS 97.3 (WFLC) and HOT 105 (WHQT)) participating in any Destiny Cruise promotions.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . On or about December 1, 2025, Sponsor will contact the potential winner at the phone number or email address on their entry form. Entry into the Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor in the event the Sponsor notifies the winner by telephone.

In order to claim a prize, the potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within forty-eight (48) hours of notice or attempted notice.

To claim his/her prize, Sponsor will provide instructions, which may include personally visiting Sponsor’s offices at 2741 N 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020, within seven (7) business days after notification (office visits must be on weekdays between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EST) and must present a valid Florida government-issued photo ID.

Potential finalists and winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned five (5) business days of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct up to three (3) alternate drawings, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Finalists and winner are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Finalists and winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Finalists and winner are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible Finalists or Winner in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Publicity . BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY, DISNEY DESTINATIONS, LLC, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO SUCH PARTY. BY ENTERING, YOU, GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

8. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

9. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

10. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE, THE APP, AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

11. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

12. Sponsor . The HOT 105 Fall 2025 Destiny Cruise Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after December 15, 2025) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit hot105fm.com/contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), HOT 105 Fall 2025 Destiny Cruise Sweepstakes, 2741 N 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Megan Love at megan.love@cmg.com.

