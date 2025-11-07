Get your laugh on with Katt Williams at Hard Rock Live!

Listen all this week to win your tickets to see Katt Williams live, November 22nd at Hard Rock Live! Sponsored by North American Entertainment Group. Hot105plays the MOST VARIETY of MUSIC and has the MOST FREE TICKETS!

Buy tickets, https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0D0062FC911D0EA6

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 11/8/25-11/21/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Katt Williams Heaven on Earth Tour at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday, November 22nd, 2025 Retail value of: $158. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

