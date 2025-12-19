Get your laugh on with Katt Williams at Amerant Bank!

katt williams amerant

Listen all this week @ 8am, 2pm & 4pm to win your tickets to see Katt Williams live on February 28 that The Amerant Bank Arena!

Sponsored by North American Entertainment Group. Hot 105 plays the MOST VARIETY of MUSIC and has the MOST FREE TICKETS!

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 12/20/25-12/26/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Katt Williams at the Amerant Bank Arena on February 28th, 2025. Retail value of: $158. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

