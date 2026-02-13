Get your laugh on with Katt Williams at Amerant Bank!

katt williams amerant

Listen all this week @ 7am, 12pm and 5pm TO WIN YOUR TICKETS TO SEE Katt Williams Live. Saturday, February28th @ Amerant Bank Arena! 

Sponsored by North American Entertainment Group.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to Hot105 between 2/14/26-2/27/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Katt Williams at the Amerant Bank Arena on February 28th, 2026. Retail value of: $158. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

