Experience the enchantment of Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park!

Listen all this week for your chance to enjoy the enchantment of Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park! This holiday extravaganza offers a captivating blend of family fun, festivities, entertainment, and so much more. LISTEN to win your tickets to enjoy this holiday experience at Winter Wonderland!

Pricing

ONLINE Adults: $35 - Children 5 to 10: $25 - Children 4 & Under: Free

DOOR Adults: $40 - Children 5 to 10: $30 - Children 4 & Under: Free

++ does not include taxes and fees.

For more Info and to Buy Tickets: https://miamiwonderland.com/

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to HOT105 between 11/25/23- 12/1/23. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park in Miami. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)