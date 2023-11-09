Experience the enchantment of Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park!

LISTEN ALL THIS WEEK TO WIN: Christmas Wonderland and enjoy the enchantment of Christmas at Tropical Park! This holiday extravaganza offers a captivating blend of family fun, festivities, entertainment, and so much more. This extraordinary seasonal extravaganza offers a captivating blend of family-focused festivities, cultural delights, captivating entertainment, and an inclusive celebration of our vibrant community. Join us and create everlasting memories with your loved ones as you partake in a plethora of holiday activities and immersive experiences. Christmas Wonderland seamlessly blends cherished holiday traditions with innovative, contemporary elements to present a dynamic and remarkable occasion that showcases Miami’s pride. Winter Wonderland runs Thursday, November 16th through Sunday, January 7th 5:00PM – 12AM.

Pricing

ONLINE Adults: $35 - Children 5 to 10: $25 - Children 4 & Under: Free

DOOR Adults: $40 - Children 5 to 10: $30 - Children 4 & Under: Free

++ does not include taxes and fees.

For more Info and to Buy Tickets: https://miamiwonderland.com/

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to HOT105 between 11/4/23- 11/17/23. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)