Experience the enchantment of Christmas Wonderland at Tropical Park!

LISTEN ALL THIS WEEK TO WIN: Christmas Wonderland and enjoy the enchantment of Christmas at Tropical Park! This holiday extravaganza offers a captivating blend of family fun, festivities, entertainment, and so much more. This extraordinary seasonal extravaganza offers a captivating blend of family-focused festivities, cultural delights, captivating entertainment, and an inclusive celebration of our vibrant community. Join us and create everlasting memories with your loved ones as you partake in a plethora of holiday activities and immersive experiences. Christmas Wonderland seamlessly blends cherished holiday traditions with innovative, contemporary elements to present a dynamic and remarkable occasion that showcases Miami’s pride. Winter Wonderland runs Thursday, November 16th through Sunday, January 7th 5:00PM – 12AM.
Pricing
ONLINE Adults: $35 - Children 5 to 10: $25 - Children 4 & Under: Free
DOOR Adults: $40 - Children 5 to 10: $30 - Children 4 & Under: Free
++ does not include taxes and fees.
For more Info and to Buy Tickets: https://miamiwonderland.com/