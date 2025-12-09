Experience Brandy & Monica Live! Win Tickets & a Special Meet & Greet Package!

Boy is mine

LISTEN this week to win FREE TICKETS in the 4pm hour to THE BOY IS MINE TOUR ft/ Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland, & Mya, December 13 at Kaseya Center! PLUS win a special MEET & GREET PACKAGE WITH BRANDY OR MONICA!

Sponsored by Black Promoters Collective.

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 12.9.2025 through 12.11.2025. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see THE BOY IS MINE TOUR ft/ Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland, & Mya, December 13, 2025 at Kaseya Center and meet and greet package. Retail value: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!