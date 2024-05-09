Enter for a chance to win a cruise to Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point from HOT105!

On the southernmost tip of the island of Eleuthera, a vibrant retreat awaits, nestled in a one-of-a-kind location where the deep blue Atlantic Ocean meets the turquoise waters of The Bahamas. This is Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, the newest island destination from Disney Cruise Line!

Here, you will be in a celebration of The Bahamas, inspired by its beauty, rich culture, traditions and stories, and delighted by the magic of Disney. But your day at Disney Lookout Cay is just one part of your Disney cruise vacation! Even more magic awaits on board as you enjoy spectacular entertainment such as Broadway-style shows and fireworks at sea, plus imaginative dining and exclusive spaces for adults and kids alike.

Enter today for your chance to win a Disney cruise to Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point from EASY 93.1!

Learn more about Disney Cruise Line, click HERE!

Disney Lookout Cay 2024

LEGAL NOTICE

As to Disney properties: ©Disney Ships’ Registry: The Bahamas

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/6/24–7/19/24. Open to legal FL res. in Broward and Miami-Dade counties; 18+. To enter, complete entry form at hot105fm.com/contests or on the HOT 105 FM App (free). Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: hot105fm.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.









