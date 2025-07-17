Don’t Miss South Florida’s Back-to-School Backpack Drives! There will be free backpack giveaways, school supplies, and more!

Get ready for the new school year with exciting community events featuring FREE backpacks, school supplies, giveaways, entertainment, music, and more!

First Day of School:

Broward County: Monday, August 11, 2025

Miami-Dade County: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Mark your calendars and join the fun as we gear up for a great school year!

August 2nd, 10:00am - 1:00pm

New Mount Olive, Mt. Herman and Mt. Bethel Ministries - Mountmentum Back to School Backpack Giveaway

New Mount Olive Baptist Church - 400 NW 9th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

FTC 2025

August 2nd 10:00am - 12:00pm

FTC Back to School Community Event *Must pre-register for event*

FTC - 20505 S Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay, FL 33189

City of North Miami

August 11th 3:00pm - 7:00pm

The City of North Miami’s Back to School Block Party

North Miami Public Library - 835 NE 132nd Street, North Miami, FL 33161

©2023 Cox Media Group