Celebrating Black History Month

HOT 105 Family – This month, we’re shining a spotlight on the South Florida Black community that built the soundtrack of our lives. We honor the legends and trailblazers who shaped our streets, studios, and neighborhoods, the DJs, producers, and artists whose music became the heartbeat of the city.

We’re also celebrating the next generation of movers and shakers who are keeping that legacy alive, dropping hits, breaking barriers, and redefining the sound of South Florida.

This month, we reflect on the past, vibe with the present, and look forward to the future of the music and talent that keep our culture thriving. Black excellence isn’t just history, it’s the rhythm, the grind, and the vision that keep our city and our music winning every day.

