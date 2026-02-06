Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a $100 Dolly’s Florist Gift Card!

Listen all this week @5pm and to the Quiet Storm with Lenny Green @8pm to win your $100 gift card from Dolly’s Florist, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

They say flowers fade, but traditions last forever. For nearly seventy-five years, Dolly’s Florist has been the heartbeat of Miami’s Valentine’s Days. Located right on 14700 NW 7th Avenue alongside I-95, we’re more than just a flower shop; we’re your neighbors. We’ve grown alongside this city, providing jobs, fostering new generations of support for every milestone.

This Valentine’s Day, don’t just send a bouquet; send a piece of local Miami history. Support the roots that keep our community blooming. Order online by visiting dollysflorist.com or call 305-769-3843 today. Serving Miami with love since 1948.

Enter the Keyword Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter listen to HOT 105 between 2.7.26 through 2.13.26. Prize: (1) $100 gift card to Dolly’s Florist. Approx. retail value: total. $100 Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)