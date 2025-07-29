Celebrate Black Business Month with HOT 105 & Demesmin and Dover Law Firm!

August is Black Business Month, and HOT 105 is proud to partner with Demesmin and Dover Law Firm to honor the hardworking Black-owned businesses that uplift and serve our communities.

We’re giving one outstanding Black-owned business a $1,000 gift, and we want you to help us choose who receives it. Do you know a Black-owned business that’s doing great things? Maybe it’s your favorite soul food spot, salon, neighborhood shop, or a small business that always shows up for the community.

Submit your nomination below or through the HOT 105 app.

Let’s come together to celebrate legacy, excellence, and entrepreneurship—this Black Business Month, with Demesmin and Dover Law Firm and HOT 105. Because when our businesses grow, our entire community rises.

Sponsored by Demesmin & Dover Law Firm - Call 24/7 at 866-954-MORE or online at YourAccidentAttorneys.com.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, register on the free HOT105 app between 8/3/25-8/30/25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) $1000 gift towards a Black owned business. Retail value of: $1000. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

