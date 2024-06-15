CELBRATE BLACK MUSIC MONTH WITH “MAXWELL”

Maxwell

LISTEN everywhere on all your devices and the HOT 105 app, to WIN ALL THIS WEEK @ 1PM: a pair of Urban HangSuite Slippers, in honor of Black Music Month, and qualify to win a $250 giftcard and premium seat tickets to see Maxwell live at his Serenade Tour, Saturday September 14th @ Hard Rock Live. Sponsored by BMG.

More Info: https://casino.hardrock.com/hollywood/newsroom/2024/03/maxwells-soul-serenade-tour-is-coming-to-hard-rock-live-at-seminole-hard-rock-hotel-and-casino-in-hollywood-fla-saturday-sept-14-at-730-pm

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 6/15/24-6/29/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) a pair of Urban HangSuite Slippers and qualify to win a $250 gift card and premium seat tickets to see Maxwell live at his Serenade Tour, Saturday September 14th @ Hard Rock Live.. Retail value of: $200. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com)

©2021 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!